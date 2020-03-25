China donates 5,500 Covid-19 test kits to Malaysia, on top of previous donations of face masks

China’s embassy in Malaysia said it had together with CECCM, China Communications Construction Company ECRL, Chinese humanitarian group Mammoth Foundation as well as BGI Group made the donation. — Picture via Facebook/China Embassy in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — China today via several entities including its embassy here today donated 5,500 Covid-19 test kits to the Health Ministry in Malaysia, in its third instalment of medical aid publicised by its embassy here for the Covid-19 fight.

In a brief post on its Facebook page, China’s embassy in Malaysia said it had together with China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (CECCM), China Communications Construction Company ECRL, Chinese humanitarian group Mammoth Foundation as well as BGI Group made the donation.

Those who attended the handover event were China’s ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian, Institute of Medical Research’s Infectious Diseases Research Centre head Dr Norazah Ahmad, CECCM president Zhang Min and CCCC ECRL Bai Yinzhan, the embassy said.

The embassy said BGI Group is a “world-leading genomics company” with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

The embassy said BGI Group had developed these Covid-19 test kits, adding that these kits have acquired the EU-CE IVD Mark and Free Sales Certificate and that such kits have been put to use in 30 countries and regions including Thailand, Brunei, Japan, Egypt and United Arab Emirates.

According to BGI, its reverse transcription PCR Covid-19 test kits can produce results in three hours, adding that more than 1.2 million of such test kits have been produced and distributed to more than 50 countries and regions.

The company said its diagnostic test kits for Covid-19 had on January 26 received emergency approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration, while the CE-IVD marking — a certification marking for products meeting required standards for sale in the European Economic Area — was granted on March 2.

On its website, BGI also said it was involved in “decoding the genome of the SARS virus in 2003 and developing the virus detection kit in 96 hours”.

Past donations

Yesterday, China’s Embassy in Malaysia said it had together with China Communications Construction (ECRL) SDN BHD donated 5,000 N95 grade face masks, 20,000 medical masks and 1,200 goggles to the Health Ministry for use in the fight against Covid-19.

On March 19, the embassy announced its first batch of donation of medical aid, where it donated and delivered 5,000 face masks and 10,000 surgical face shields as an aid to Malaysia’s medical personnel at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The embassy had on March 19 cited its ambassador as saying that a donation of 3,500 Covid-19 laboratory test kits were also en route and expected to reach Malaysia by this week.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry earlier this week announced that it has set up a dedicated account (2-66016-0002347-5 (RHB Bank)) to allow for donations to be made for the purchase of medical equipment and essentials such as medicine, reagents, disposables for use at its facilities.

Malaysian volunteers have also been coming together to make face shields using 3D printers, laser printers and do-it-yourself (DIY) methods to be supplied to medical personnel involved in the fight against Covid-19.