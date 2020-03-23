Petronas contributes RM20m worth of medical equipment, supplies in Covid-19 fight

Yayasan Petronas said the contribution would be done in stages, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Yayasan Petronas, the corporate social responsibility arm of Petronas, is contributing RM20 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to help hospitals and healthcare front-liners to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

Yayasan Petronas said the contribution would be done in stages, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“MoH and Nadma would channel the critical medical equipment and supplies, including ventilators, hospital beds and mattresses, thermal imaging cameras, digital thermometres, virus test kits, masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to gazetted hospitals for Covid-19 and quarantine centres,” it said in a statement today.

It said hand sanitisers would also be provided to selected homes for senior citizens.

Chief executive officer Lita Osman said healthcare workers and enforcement personnel have been working hard to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“They need all the help they can get with more than a thousand patients currently under treatment, and Yayasan Petronas is working with the government agencies to provide support at a time when the community needs it most.

“Our effort also reflects Petronas’ commitment towards improving the well-being of society,” she added. — Bernama