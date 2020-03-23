MAHB: Thermal scanners set up to screen departing passengers at KLIA main terminal

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — All passengers departing from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) main terminal will now undergo body temperature screening through the use of thermal scanners placed before the check-in areas.

The screening for departing passengers runs from today until further notice, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), which operates KLIA as well as 38 other airports in the country.

“This is one of our many efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak and ensure the safety of all passengers and the airport community,” MAHB said in its social media postings.

It said the scanners are placed between the entrance to check-in counters B and C, as well as counters H and I.

Only departing passengers, staff and crew with a body temperature below 37.5 degrees Celcius are allowed to pass through the screening point into the check-in areas, the airport operator said.

“No senders and greeters will be allowed into the check-in areas. Exceptions will be given for one guardian of children or passengers needing special assistance,” it said.

A person who is denied entry needs to inform the respective airline and is recommended to immediately go to the clinic or hospital for a health check, MAHB added. — Bernama