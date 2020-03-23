Kedah imposes new operation hours on businesses starting today

Petrol stations and convenience stores within the stations can operate under the existing licence but are encouraged to close earlier, said Tan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, March 23 — The Kedah government will limit the operating hours of several business premises or services during the execution of the movement control order (MCO), from 6am to 8pm throughout the state, starting today.

Kedah Industry and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman, Tan Kok Yew said among the premises that have to shut down operations at 8pm are food and beverage outlets, workshops, spare parts stores, air conditioner shops, premises that sell animal necessities, sundry shops and supermarkets.

“All these premises will have to close at 8pm, while 24-hour convenience stores can operate up to 10pm. Petrol stations and convenience stores within the stations can operate under the existing licence but are encouraged to close earlier,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Tan said the move was taken as there were still some people who failed to comply with the MCO and went about their usual activities such as gathering, eating and drinking in shops, and queuing without maintaining an appropriate distance.

“Their actions will undermine the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 that is plaguing our country.

“Stop the habit of hanging-out for a while and do not go anywhere unless absolutely necessary, and go to the nearest place to buy necessities or food in the shortest time,” he said.

He said local authorities have also been instructed to place their staff at supermarkets and convenience stores, and advice non-compliant people. — Bernama