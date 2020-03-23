Highway concessionaires announce closures, curtailed access at toll plazas across Malaysia

Toll plazas have now been ordered by the authorities to close and limit those passing through. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — As the movement control order (MCO) moves into its second week, stricter rules have been put in place, with toll plazas now ordered by the authorities to close and limit those passing through to prevent the mass movement of people.

A circular by two highway concessionaires today announced the closures of several interstate tolls plazas and those along intercity expressways, mainly affecting outgoing traffic from major districts and towns.

PLUS Highway in a circular said it was instructed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to close several toll plazas around the country, where mandatory U-turns have been implemented.

For those that will remain open, the circular said that traffic will be converged into one lane where police checks will be conducted with only select vehicles being allowed through based on the discretion of officers.

These measures they said will continue until the MCO period ends.

The circular explained that the Jalan Duta and Sungai Besi toll plazas will have all traffic directed to its M01 multi-class lane with the police vetting those looking to pass through. This will affect those travelling from Jalan Duta and Bukit Raja and Sungai Besi to Seremban respectively.

As for the Skudai, Ayer Keroh and Pedas Linggi, mandatory U-turns have been enforced and entry to the interstate highways through these tolls has been blocked.

The Kuala Kangsar toll plaza will also be closed, affecting those looking to travel southbound, with only north-bound traffic allowed to access the highway.

PLUS also said that a strip of the highway along the elevated Tapah turnoff at KM326.8 would be closed off, affecting those looking to travel from Ipoh (KM275) to Bidor (KM339.3).

Highway concessionaire Litrak Berhad also announced closures along the SPRINT Expressway, affecting both the north and southbound Pantai Plaza A toll plazas along the Kerinchi Link.

“However, highway users can still use the Pantai Toll Plaza (B) to get to their destination,” read Litrak’s statement.

Malay Mail is trying to get official confirmation from PDRM over their instruction to impose the closures.