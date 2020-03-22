Sharp drop in crime cases during movement control order, says Penang police chief

Penang Police Chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan having a tour around the Air Itam market, March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 22 — There has been a sharp drop in criminal cases since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), said Penang Police Chief Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan.

He said there were significant differences in the daily average crime rate compared to before the MCO.

“I can’t reveal the statistics now but I noticed that there was a sharp decline in crime rates if we compare the rates from before March 18 and after March 18,” he told reporters after conducting an operation at Air Itam market to check on compliance of the MCO.

He said the reduction in crime rate could be due to the regular roadblocks being held at major main roads all around the state.

The police have been patrolling the streets and conducting roadblocks to remind the public to stay home during the MCO to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The enforcement team from both city councils have also been patrolling the streets and checking on all shops to ensure compliance of the MCO.

All shops, except for those selling essential items, have been ordered to close during the MCO and public parks under the councils and the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) were also closed during this period.

Today, the authorities conducted checks on wet markets to remind market-goers to adhere to the one-metre social distancing rule.

All roadside stalls, including food stalls, in major wet markets in the state, have been ordered to be closed from today onwards to stop people crowding the markets.