LABUAN, May 10 — A total of 12 individuals were issued notices for smoking in prohibited areas during an operation conducted by the Labuan Health Department today.

Its director Dr Francis Pau said the offenders were hauled up under Section 32B of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (PPKHT) 2004.

“These offenders have been given a month to settle their fines, with first-time offenders having the opportunity to appeal for a reduction in the penalty amount,” he told Bernama after the operation at the Financial Park Complex.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with Labuan Corporation’s enforcement unit and police, was also aimed at addressing unethical practices among traders, such as selling expired products.

He highlighted the prohibition of smoking in public places such as shopping malls, including loading and unloading compounds within the premises.

“As long as it is within the confines of a building, smoking remains prohibited,” he said.

Dr Francis and his team from the Food Safety and Quality Division also reminded hypermarket operators to adhere to ethical standards in product display.

Products found damaged are subject to penalties under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 and Food Regulations 1985. — Bernama