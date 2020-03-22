MCO: No travelling between Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, says ministry

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Travelling from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak, and vice versa, is not allowed throughout the enforcement period of the Movement Control Order (MCO), according to the Foreign Ministry.

In its FAQ on the MCO, the ministry said for any movement within Peninsular Malaysia, the public could refer to the police and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Flights from/to Peninsular Malaysia to/from Sabah and Sarawak are not permitted during the enforcement of the MCO,” the statement said.

The statement also stressed that any changes or decisions made by the Government of Malaysia regarding the implementation of the MCO will be notified from time to time, with regard to plans of shortening or extending the duration of the order currently set from March 18 to 31.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said no foreign nationals were allowed to enter Malaysia during the period, except for foreign nationals with diplomatic status serving in the country and their dependants.

Foreign diplomats and their dependants are allowed to enter and leave Malaysia and are required to self-quarantine for 14 days (upon arrival).

“For foreign government officials who are not diplomats (residing in Malaysia), they are also allowed to enter or leave Malaysia provided that their employment documents can be verified upon entry into Malaysia,” it said.

In addition, it said Malaysians working in Singapore were not allowed to commute.

Citizens and permanent residents of Malaysia with a valid work permit in Singapore are allowed to leave the country to work there, provided they had proof of employment and written consent from the employer that they would be provided with temporary accommodation there until March 31. — Bernama