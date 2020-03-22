Doctor who travelled to Turkey ninth Malaysian to die from Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today the first death among its staff member, making the total deaths from Covid-19 infections nationwide nine.

The 48-year-old doctor, who was patient number 890, had travelled to Turkey and was not one of the frontliners handling Covid-19 patients, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today on social media.

“This Covid-19 infection is believed not from frontliners or working colleagues facing Covid-19 patients. It is linked to overseas travel history,” he said on his social media account.

The doctor was admitted to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar on March 17 after showing symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory infection.

He was tested positive the day after, and was intubated since March 19 after his condition worsened.

He passed away this morning at 10.30am.

Yesterday, 153 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total number to 1,183 nationwide.