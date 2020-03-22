Another Covid-19 death recorded, bringing total fatalities to 10

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced another Covid-19-related death today, bringing the total up to 10. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Another death has been recorded today, just hours after an earlier report of a doctor succumbing to the virus infection.

Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement today, in a press conference in Putrajaya.

“The 10th death case involves a Malaysian man, aged 74, from the tabligh cluster, that is Case 259,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said that the man was admitted to the Penang Hospital on March 12 and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14.

Dr Noor Hisham said that Malaysia currently has 1,306 Covid-19 cases, out of which 62 per cent, or 743 cases involved members from the Sri Petaling Mosque’s Tabligh group.

MORE TO COME