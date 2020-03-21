Rapid KL service revision due to movement control order

Following the movement control order, Rapid KL’s train services have been revised to a 10-minute frequency, from 7am to 9am and 4.30pm to 7pm during peak hours on Monday to Friday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, the operator of Rapid KL rail network in the Klang Valley, has revised its service frequency following the implementation of the movement control order, which runs until March 31.

Its chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran said Rapid KL train services had been revised to a 10-minute frequency, from 7am to 9am and 4.30pm to 7pm during peak hours on Monday to Friday.

“A 30-minute frequency during non-peak hours on Monday to Friday from 9am to 4.30pm and 7pm to 12 midnight. For Saturday, Sunday and public holidays the service will start at 6am to 12 midnight,” he said in a statement today.

“From today until March 31, we highly advise our passengers to plan their journey well, if they really need to go out for work or other urgent matters. Otherwise, we all should just #stayathome,” he added. — Bernama