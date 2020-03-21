Putrajaya gazettes 409 facilities as Covid-19 quarantine stations

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The federal government has gazetted 409 sites across Malaysia as quarantine zones for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced the move in the gazette published today.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], the minister declares the places specified in the Schedule as quarantine stations,” the gazette said.

The facilities gazetted include public universities, community colleges, technical institutes, former National Service camps, training centres, polytechnics, and hotels owned by federal ministries, departments, agencies and statutory bodies.

All states and federal territories have at least one quarantine station.

Malaysia is already under a two-week movement control order put in place until March 31 to try and contain Covid-19 in the country.

The Health Ministry reported another 153 cases to bring Malaysia’s total Covid-19 infections to 1,183 with eight deaths so far.