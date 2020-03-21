Melaka also cuts business hours for Covid-19 shutdown. — file photo

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Melaka is restricting the operating hours of all essential businesses that may continue operating during movement control order (MCO).

The state joined others in further tightening restrictions to discourage public movement..

Stand-alone convenience stores in the state may now open only between 7am and 7pm while those attached to petrol stations may run from 6am to 8pm.

Drive-through restaurants are restricted to opening from 7am to 7pm while roadside stalls and food trucks may operate between the hours of 6am and 7pm.

Supermarkets must close by 7pm while wet markets, night markets and farmers’ markets are not allowed to open at all for the duration of the MCO.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the unprecedented measure to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has now infected 1,183 people and killed eight in Malaysia.

After an initially lax introduction of the MCO, federal and state authorities have become firmer in requiring Malaysians to not move about unnecessarily.