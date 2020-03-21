Logistics, transport services for makers of essential products allowed to operate

Logistics and transportation services for companies involved in important and critical product manufacturing sectors are allowed to operate during the movement control order period. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Logistics and transportation services for companies involved in important and critical product manufacturing sectors are allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this was to ensure the supply of important and critical products would reach customers and destinations in time and in good condition.

“The Industry Exemption Application Committee meeting today has confirmed that the move to allow companies in important and critical sectors to operate during the MCO period also applies to the logistics and transportation services under those companies.

“Hence, there is no need to apply for a separate approval from any government agency for these logistics and transportation services to continue during the MCO period,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azmin said the services could only be for transporting items owned or produced by the companies which have received the approval of the International Trade and Industry Ministry to operate and these services could only have a minimal workforce.

He said for manufacturing factories that are allowed to operate but use such services from other private firms or individuals, these firms or individuals must apply to the Industry Exemption Application Committee for permission.

“It is hoped that logistics and transport firms that are operating will abide by the set conditions to avoid action being taken against them or the (manufacturing) companies that have been allowed to operate.

“This will ensure they can provide the best service to their clients and the society without being hindered,” he added. — Bernama