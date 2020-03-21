Killer crocodile shot dead by villager in Sarawak

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said today that severed limbs and other parts of the victim, Lingai anak Rabong, were found inside the crocodile’s stomach after it was cut open. — Picture courtesy of Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, March 21 — A crocodile, which killed a 78-year old man underwater in Sarikei two days ago has been shot dead by a villager last night.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said today that severed limbs and other parts of the victim, Lingai anak Rabong, were found inside the crocodile’s stomach after it was cut open.

Lingai had gone out to cut nipah palm trees along the bank of Sungai Mekam-Sare when he was attacked and dragged underwater by the crocodile in the morning of March 19.

A few villagers who witnessed the incident then called the fire department and the police to initiate a search and rescue operation for the victim.

Teams consisting of personnel from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department, Sarawak Rivers Board, Civil Defence Department and the police, with the cooperation from the villagers were formed in the search effort.

“We were informed this morning that a villager had shot dead the crocodile last night and had taken the body to the village,” the spokesman said.