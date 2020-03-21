Funerals of non-Muslims in Pahang kept to a minimum during MCO

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the prayers and funerals of non-Muslim individuals in Pahang should be carried out within a short period of time during the movement control order. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, March 21 — The prayers and funerals of non-Muslim individuals in Pahang should be carried out within a short period of time during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the ruling came into effect starting today until the revocation of MCO, and would involve deaths not related to Covid-19 virus or any other infectious disease.

He added the families of the deceased must also obtain a MCO exemption permit from the district police chief before the burial.

“The attendance must be kept to a minimum of not more than 10 immediate family members comprising parents, spouse, children or siblings of the deceased.

“These family members must also declare themselves as healthy and will be allowed to accompany the body to the crematorium or the cemetery,” he said in a statement here today.

Sallehuddin said the state goverment also stipulated that religious or customary prayers should be conducted at home and concluded within a short period of time without elaborate procession.

The enforcement of a nationwide MCO from March 18 to 31 is to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak, which has so far claimed eight lives in Malaysia.

Based on the Health Ministry’s statistic today, the cumulative cases of confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 1,183 cases, with 37 cases recorded in Pahang. — Bernama