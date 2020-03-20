UK-based Malaysian doctor debunks health minister’s claim drinking warm water offers protection against Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — UK-based Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri has debunked a claim made by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba that drinking warm water can help to prevent the Covid-19 infection.

Many social media users have shared a video of Dr Adham’s appearance on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme last night, in which he recommended that Malaysians should ensure their mouths and throats are always moist, as this will help to wash the virus down the oesophagus, so it that it can be killed by our stomach acid.

In response to a post by lawyer Syahredzan Johan, Dr Nur Amalina, who first came to the attention of Malaysians when she helped pave the way for Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin’s successful tumour-removal operation in the United Kingdom, tweeted, “Not recommended by doctors and it is no evidence-based.”

Here is the video of the Health Minister saying that drinking water can get rid of the virus. We need to ensure that the virus is removed from our throat, and drinking water can do that



If this is correct, I think this is a great life hack that everyone should know. https://t.co/L7UhCrtY3c — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) March 20, 2020

In a second tweet shortly after, she added, “Having said that, drinking water is a good way to keep you hydrated but it doesn’t inactivate the virus in any way.”

There’s also no evidence that acid in your stomach can kill the virus. — Dr. Amalina (@DrAmalinaBakri) March 20, 2020

Similarly, Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim also called on the Health Ministry to debunk its minister’s claims in a tweet.

“In this time of crisis, I hope @KKMPutrajaya will address the statement by YB Health Minister that warm water can ‘ease’ the passage of the Covid-19 virus to the stomach where it will be destroyed by stomach acid. The rakyat need accurate facts to protect themselves,” he wrote.

Dalam keadaan krisis ini,saya harap @KKMPutrajaya akan mengesahkan kenyataan YB Menteri Kesihatan bahawa minum air suam boleh "menyah-kan" virus Covid-19 ke perut dan dihapus oleh asid perut.Rakyat perlu fakta yang betul untuk melindungi diri. TQ. https://t.co/Vca4mD5CFg — Steven Sim (@scheekeong) March 20, 2020

According to a report by British broadcaster BBC, the rumour that drinking water at regular 15-minute intervals and keeping your mouth moist can protect you from Covid-19 is among the most widely shared online fables.

Malay Mail is currently attempting to reach the Health Ministry for comment.