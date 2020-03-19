Sarawak adds more quarantine centres for Covid-19 suspects

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says the state government has added three more quarantine centres for persons under investigation (PUIs) for suspected Covid-19 cases. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 19 ― The state government has added three more quarantine centres for persons under investigation (PUIs) for suspected Covid-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said the new centres are the Institut Kemajuan Desa, Institut Tadbiran Awam Negara, Sarawak and Tun Abdul Razak Campus Teacher's Training College, all in Kota Samarahan.

He said the Institut Kemajuan Desa would be ready in three days’ time.

Uggah, accompanied by Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik, visited Institut Desa today to check on its suitability and its facilities.

“We need them in the event we have spills over from the Sarawak General Hospital and the quarantine centre at the Sarawak Public Health College in Kota Sentosa,” he said.

“At the same time I would like to assure the people in their vicinity that we only send the PUI cases there, not the positive ones,” he added.

He said all places would be guarded around the clock by security personnel and would be completely out of bond to the public.

The other quarantine centres in Sarawak are at the Kemuyang Youth Camp in Sibu, Similajau National Park in Bintulu, and the Petronas Games Village in Miri.

Uggah also announced that a fever triage for Covid-19 clinic will be operational at the Youth and Sports hall at Jalan Keretapi here, starting tomorrow.

Uggah, who is also the state disaster management committee chairman, said Sarawak registered one positive Covid-19 case today, bringing the total to 51 since the first three cases were reported on March 13.

He said as of today the state has recorded a total of 683 PUI cases of which 292 had been tested negative while 340 are awaiting laboratory test.

He said similarly the statistics in the Peninsular Malaysia show no sign of abetment and have now surged to 790 cases as of yesterday.

He said close to 75 per cent of the peninsula cases are related to the Mesjid Jamek Sri Petaling gathering.

“In Sarawak most of its cases are imported ones, having the same DNA.

“It is for this reason that one of the preventive measures is for the people to shun crowded places,” he said.

“That is why the movement control order is now coming into force.

“That is why we do not want people from the cities or towns to rush home to their longhouses or villages in rural areas.

“We also do not want big crowd in coffee shops, restaurants, airports, bus and so forth,” he said.

He said Covid-19 could spread easily in such a situation, especially if someone in the crowd is already affected.

“I would again like to advise those with fever, coughing or respiratory difficulty to go to the nearest health department or hospital for screening.

“To all, I would again like to repeat my advice for them to observe stringent personal hygiene like frequently washing their hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser, practise social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

“Do stay away from those showing symptoms of infection ,” he said, adding that people who needed to observe the 14- day home quarantine should fully do so with full commitment.