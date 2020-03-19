Report: Dr M on self-quarantine after close contact with MP who tested positive for Covid-19

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is under ‘self-quarantine’ after coming into close contact with an MP who tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is reportedly under self-quarantine after coming into close contact with an MP who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Star reported a spokesman saying: “He is under self-quarantine.”

TV3’s Buletin Utama also reported the former prime minister saying he will follow the procedures as it is important to stay disciplined to address the matter.

“We must self-quarantine at home for 14 days. If we do that, there will be less possibility of the virus spreading to other people,” he reportedly told the channel.

“So, now I am just at home. I cannot go out and I cannot meet people. I cannot shake hands, and others. However, praise be to God, it is not so hard for me,” he was quoted saying.

The Star reported that Dr Mahathir had taken a photo with DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Earlier this week, Dr Yii revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, making him the latest Sarawak MP to contract the disease.

Dr Yii was previously in close contact with DAP’s Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.