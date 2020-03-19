Malaysia racks up another 110 Covid-19 cases on second day of shutdown

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The Health Ministry said today it detected 110 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the country’s total to 900.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba also said 63 out of the 110 new cases were linked to the tabligh gathering at Kuala Lumpur’s Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque, which ran from February 27 to March 1.

“The ministry would like to inform that 15 cases have been declared free of Covid-19 and discharged today. This brings to a total of 75 cases that have since fully recovered.

“Presently, 20 positive cases are being treated at Intensive Care Units and require respiratory support,” he said in a press conference at the ministry here.

Of the 900 cases accumulated as of today, 576 have been linked to the tabligh gathering to make it the biggest single Covid-19 cluster to date.

There were no new Covid-19-related deaths reported today, leaving Malaysia’s fatalities from the death at two.

