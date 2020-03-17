Proposal to degazette Kuala Langat forest reserve gets 44,292 objections

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the objections were received from February 5 till now. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 17 — The Selangor Forestry Department has received 44,292 written objections over the state government’s proposal to degazette the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the objections were received from February 5 till now.

“The degazettement of the forest is still at the proposal stage. The public can still submit their objections.

“We will also hold a townhall session to obtain feedback on the proposed degazettement of the forest reserve,” he said in reply to a question from Elizabeth Wong Keat Peng (PKR-Bukit Lanjan) at the state legislative assembly sitting here today.

Amirudin said all the objections submitted would also be scrutinised by the Public Investigation Committee before being presented to the state government.

He said based on the forest fire risk zone mapping in the Kuala Langat North and South Forest Reserve Management Plan, the forest reserve had been categorised as a fire-prone area.

Recently, the Selangor Forestry Department issued a notice on the proposal to degazette the forest reserve through an advertisement in a local newspaper.

It has since triggered numerous mixed reactions from non-governmental organisations and members of the public. — Bernama