Prasarana: Trains, buses will run as normal during Malaysia’s shutdown

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd says all its rail and bus lines will follow existing schedules for now, as the nation begins a shutdown of all non-essential services that will last until March 31. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Land public transport services under Prasarana Malaysia Bhd will operate as usual during the two-week “restriction of movement” order beginning tomorrow.

The firm said all its rail and bus lines will follow existing schedules for now, as the nation begins a shutdown of all non-essential services that will last until March 31.

“The Kelana Jaya and Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT lines, Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT, Monorail, Sunway Bus Rapid Transit, and all Rapid KL, Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan, Rapid Kamunting, and Rapid Manjunb bus lines will operate as usual.

“However, monitoring will be performed to ensure the correct frequency is deployed,” Prasaran group chief operating officer Muhammad Nizam Alias in a statement.

He explained that adjustments must be made to the frequency later as there was no existing data with which to forecast demand in such an unprecedented situation.

Muhammad Nizam went on to assure commuters that all existing facilities and concessions remain valid throughout the period.

The government announced a “restriction of movement” order last night that requires all non-essential activities to close for a two-week period from tomorrow until March 31.

Supermarkets and others retailing essential items will remain open and the government has assured Malaysians there is no need for hoarding.

Local individual movement is not restricted but all mass gatherings are prohibited.