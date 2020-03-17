McDonald’s drive-thru, McDelivery available amid movement control order

During this period, the operator of McDonald’s Malaysia also seeks the public’s kind understanding in using cashless payments as the fast food chain steps up efforts to minimise physical contact between its crew and the public. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — McDonald’s Malaysia will be closing its doors for dine-ins during the Movement Control Order that starts from March 18 to 31, 2020.

“However, McDonald’s food and drinks will still be available across our more than 290 restaurants nationwide via Drive-Thru, McDelivery as well as restaurant counters for takeaway orders only,” Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd said in a statement today.

During this period, the operator of McDonald’s Malaysia also seeks the public’s kind understanding in using cashless payments as the fast food chain steps up efforts to minimise physical contact between its crew and the public. — Bernama