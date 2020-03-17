Immigration D-G: No commuting between Malaysia and neighbouring nations

Immigration Depart director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud clarified today that Malaysians working in Thailand and Singapore may not commute there during the two-week restriction of movement order. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Malaysians working in Thailand and Singapore may not commute there during the two-week restriction of movement order, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud clarified today.

He confirmed this to Malay Mail when contacted for clarification about the order’s implications to Malaysians commuting to work outside of the country.

“YAB PM has announced it last night. Immigration Department will implement the decision.

“Starting tomorrow, all Malaysians working in Singapore and Thailand will be prohibited from commuting to the countries,” he said.

