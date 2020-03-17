Covid-19: Singapore moves to find temp housing for Malaysian workers affected by home nation’s shutdown

A view of a thermal scanning checkpoint manned by security personnel at the entrance to Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Singapore is helping companies there arrange accommodation for their Malaysian employees during Malaysia's two-week travel ban over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) beginning tomorrow, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said today.

Chan noted that many firms with Malaysian workers were "concerned with the continuity of their operations" during the period when Malaysians may not leave the country to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"Since last night, many employers are enquiring if they can provide temporary accommodation to Malaysian workers who may wish to stay in Singapore during this period.

"Our economic agencies are working with the companies, dormitory operators and hotels to provide options for companies.

“Companies who need help for their workers accommodation can contact our economic agencies and also work with their trade associations," he said in comments to the media today, just a day before the two-week overseas travel ban by Malaysia kicks in.

As for the Malaysian government's announcement last night of a movement control order — which includes the two-week overseas travel ban — to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Chan said the Singapore government remains in touch with the Malaysian government pending further details.

"Not all details are available yet. We are in contact with the Malaysian authorities as they work out their operational details," he said.

In the announcement last night of the two-week order from March 18 (tomorrow) to March 31, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin said Malaysians cannot travel abroad and that no tourists or foreigners will be allowed to enter the country during this period.

