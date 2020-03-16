Selangor Sultan: Backdoor govt label inaccurate, hopes PH-led Selangor can work well with PN-led Putrajaya

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Selangor Sultan today said it was inaccurate to label the current federal government under the Perikatan Nasional coalition as a “backdoor” government.

Noting the recent change in power at the federal government from Pakatan Harapan to Perikatan Nasional, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said he had personally followed the transition of power which he said was carefully carried out by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and after detailed and open consultations in line with the provisions in the Federal Constitution.

“Allegations regarding the formation of this federal government as a backdoor government or a power grab is not accurate at all and it should immediately be stopped as the Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been given the power to use his discretion as provided under the law,” the state ruler said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Selangor state legislative assembly’s third sitting of its 14th session.

“Although the Selangor state government is led by the Pakatan Harapan government, but for the sake of the Selangor people’s continued economic development and prosperity, I hope that a close cooperation can be formed between the Selangor state government and the federal government,” he said, further adding that he does not wish to see Selangor’s residents being sidelined in terms of economic and social development because of differences in political ideologies and government leaderships.

While saying that he was well aware that the royal institution should not be seen as being directly involved in political issues and should remain “above politics” in a country practising the models of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy, the Selangor Sultan said he still held the responsibility of advising the Selangor state lawmakers against doing any irresponsible actions that would be detrimental to Selangor residents.

Earlier in the same speech, the Selangor Sultan also advised the Selangor state lawmakers to always maintain the political stability in Selangor, pointing out that the public were already tired and anxious of political turmoil in the country since the 14th general election until now.

The Selangor ruler said politicians frequently engage in quarrels over political issues to the point of forgetting their actual responsibilities of fulfilling the public’s trust to administer the state well.

Highlighting the various challenges faced by the public currently such as increasing living costs arising from a global economic slowdown, falling ringgit value, declining job opportunities and rising unemployment rates and the global Covid-19 viral outbreak, the Selangor Sultan urged Selangor state assemblymen to focus on solving such problems.

“This can only be done by coming up with ideas to implement policies that can catalyse economic growth that is sustainable and beneficial to the people, not being busy fighting to grab power and positions,” the state ruler said.

“I don’t want anyone among Yang Berhormat to have intentions to mess up the administration and governance of Selangor. I want Yang Berhormat to work to ensure that political stability in my state is always maintained for the wellbeing of my people in Selangor,” he said in his address to the Selangor state lawmakers.