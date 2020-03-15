UniSZA denies Covid-19 cases as viralled on WhatsApp

UniSZA refuted claims on WhatsApp that two of its staff members have been infected with COVID-19. — Screen capture via Google Maps

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 15 — Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) today refuted claims that two of its staff members have been infected with COVID-19 as viraled via WhatsApp.

In a statement issued by the Management Relations and Corporate Communications Centre (CCoRM) the university appealed to the public to stop the spread of such fake news.

“The message being spread via short message service (SMS) and WhatsApp is false and has deliberately been disseminated to create panic among the university students and the general public.

“UniSZA has not released any announcement in relation to Covid-19 as notified in the WhatsApp message and to date no UniSZA staff or students have been identified to be COVID-19 positive,” the statement said. — Bernama