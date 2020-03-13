Covid-19: Sabah DCM urges Tawau community to avoid panic buying essential items

One of the participants who had attended a tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur was tested positive for Covid-19 and was currently put under surveillance at Tawau Hospital. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 13 ― Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has called on the community in Tawau not to make panic buying for essential items following the report of the Covid-19 infection in the district.

Liew who is also Tawau MP said the situation was under control and the Sabah Health Department had carried out preventive measures.

Among others, Tawau Hospital has activated a 24-hour “Fever Centre”, she said in a statement yesterday.

She also said the authorities were currently tracing individuals who had attended a tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

“About 350 people from Tawau participated in the gathering and most of them have undergone screening tests,” she said, adding it was done after one of the participants was tested positive for the virus and was currently put under surveillance at Tawau Hospital.

She also reminded Tawau people not to spread fake information on social media platforms that could cause panic.

She also urged the members of the public to take precaution by wearing face masks, reducing outdoor activities and washing hands with water and soaps. ― Bernama