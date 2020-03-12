Some in Umno uneasy over Azmin’s appointment as PM’s right-hand man, says supreme council member

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to media at Umno headquarters after the meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as a senior minister in the new Cabinet makes him and others uncomfortable.

The Umno supreme council member said Azmin’s appointment as one of four senior ministers and his membership of Bersatu is a way for the latter to strengthen itself to the detriment of Umno.

“It’s a signal, that is not so good. We’re not comfortable looking at it.

“I feel it’s a continuation of Bersatu’s agenda and maybe even more than that,” Tajuddin told reporters at Putra World Trade Centre where a meeting of Umno’s supreme council is taking place.

“So, we as a political party don’t want to lose out, eventually becoming a small, inconsequential party. We want to help (the country) and serve it. That’s why we want to be in the government,” he added.

Tajuddin as well as another Umno supreme council member, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman, have voiced their discontent at the number of ministerial roles allocated to Umno.

He said the ministerial portfolios in question are insignificant and can’t help the public.

When asked if he felt the party should ask Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a Cabinet reshuffle, Tajuddin said he would leave it to the party’s top leadership to decide.

Bersatu MPs only make up 28 per cent of Perikatan Nasional (PN) but have two senior ministers in Azmin and Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, who is the new education minister, in addition to the post of prime minister as held by Muhyiddin.

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said speaks to media at Umno headquarters after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Azalina, on the other hand, made a strong statement directed at Umno’s top leadership.

She said those in prominent roles need to get the party’s agenda and concerns heard in the new PN coalition. She insisted that she will continue to voice her disapproval if she feels the party’s interests were not prioritised.

“For me, those who are frontbench ministers need to make sure the party’s voice is heard,” Azalina said when met at PWTC.

“We don’t want a government run by Pakatan Harapan (PH). Yes, it’s a marriage of convenience but Umno won’t stop being the eyes and ears (of the people), observing the government and questioning its decisions.”

Azalina said Umno have to remain on its toes if it wants to move forward.

She said the party should not end up like PKR who were undone by its own members.

“We don’t want cases like Keadilan where, despite them having many ministers in government, they were outdone by its own members,” said Azalina.

“As for the dissolution of Parliament, I’d say don’t. Give it some time. This is a new thing for Umno too.

“As the former law minister, I will continue to voice my opinion, especially if someone says anything that’s unfair or illogical.”