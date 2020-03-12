Covid-19: Tuanku Jaafar Hospital Seremban shortens visiting hours

Tuanku Jaafar Hospital Seremban (HTJS) has shortened its visiting hours after the WHO declared the spread of Covid-19 as a pandemic. — Google Maps screencap

SEREMBAN, March 12 — The Tuanku Jaafar Hospital Seremban (HTJS) has shortened its visiting hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the spread of Covid-19 as a pandemic, and the hike in cases in Malaysia.

State Health Department (Public Health) deputy director Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid said a ban on bringing children under 12 years old to the hospital would also be tightened.

“The visiting hours have been shortened to 1pm until 2pm and 5pm until 6.30pm daily including general holidays and public holidays (Saturday and Sunday).

“The proactive measure is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among visitors, patients and the staff of HTJS,” he said here today. — Bernama