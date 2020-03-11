Pantai Premier Pathology lab to provide Covid-19 sampling service from home or office

As part of this collaboration with Ministry of Health (MoH), Pantai Premier Pathology will visit the homes of individuals who want to be tested for Covid-19. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Pantai Hospital through Pantai Premier Pathology lab has been selected as one of the four private laboratories to provide a home-based Covid-19 sampling service.

As part of this collaboration with Ministry of Health (MoH), Pantai Premier Pathology will visit the homes of individuals who want to be tested for Covid-19.

“Qualified doctors and trained staff nurses will carry out the swab test on the individual and send it to the laboratory of Pantai Premier Pathology for analysis and evaluation.

“The results of the test will be shared with the individual within 24 hours,” Pantai Premier Pathology said in a statement today.

The lab also offers the service to companies that would like to conduct Covid-19 testing for their staff at their respective offices.

Currently, the service is offered independently and through all Pantai Hospitals in the Klang Valley, Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur and Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh with plans to expand it to Gleneagles Hospitals and Pantai Hospitals in Penang, Perak and Johor.

“In addition, Pantai Premier Pathology will work with its GP partners to provide Covid-19 testing to all other communities across Malaysia,” said the statement.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the Pantai Premier Pathology hotline at +603 4280 9115.