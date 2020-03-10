Sabah minister: Medical assistants play vital role in improving health care services

Datuk Frankie Poon said the role and services of the medical assistants are very important to the people in these areas especially in early detection and treatment of diseases as well as promotion of health. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — In efforts to enhance and improve health services in the interior and rural areas, medical assistants play a vital role said Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

He said the role and services of the medical assistants are very important to the people in these areas especially in early detection and treatment of diseases as well as promotion of health.

“A medical assistant is not just a member in the specialist team but a team player and a co-worker in the public health team.

“Therefore, I strongly support the implementation and recognition of AMOTeX (Assistant Medical Officer Technical Expert) and the steps taken to introduce it is timely and consistent with the Medical Assistant Professional Development Plan.

“I am optimistic that AMOTeX will be further developed into a sub-specialty. With careful planning and execution, it is possible,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Ninth National Medical Assistants Day here today.

Also present were Health Ministry head medical assistant officer, Dr Md Zaki Othman and Sabah health director Datuk Christina Rundi.

Poon said for nearly 230 years in Malaysia, medical assistants have for a long time been witness to the many changes that have occurred over the years, but the profession remains relevant to this day.

“They are everywhere, providing services to the people from land to the sea, in the deepest interiors to the heart of the city. During an outbreak, they were prepared and sacrificed themselves by taking risks as the front-line screeners.

Meanwhile, Poon also urged medical assistants in Sabah to play their part in the campaign to convince anti-vaccine groups by providing accurate information on the importance of vaccination to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as polio.

“Therefore, every employee should be equipped with the latest knowledge and it is the responsibility of every healthcare professional to increase their knowledge and competence,” he said. — Bernama