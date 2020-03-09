Hassan Marican steps down from Khazanah board

Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican stepped down from Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s (Khazanah) board of directors March 9, 2020. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican has stepped down from Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s (Khazanah) board of directors to pursue other endeavours.

His resignation was effective March 6, 2020.

“We thank Mohd Hassan for his commitment and contributions to Khazanah throughout his tenure as a member of the board of directors, and we wish him the very best for the future,” said Khazanah in a statement today.

Khazanah is Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund entrusted with growing the nation’s long-term wealth via distinct commercial and strategic objectives.

Its commercial objective is to grow financial assets and diversify revenue sources for the nation, while its strategic objective is to hold strategic assets that bring long-term economic benefits. — Bernama