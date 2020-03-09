Azmin aware of big responsibility ahead, thanks PM for appointing him as senior minister

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (centre) and other party leaders gather at the residence of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) leaving for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for having his trust in him to hold one of the four senior minister posts.

The former PKR leader congratulated Muhyiddin for implementing reforms and innovation in the structure of the Cabinet to be more efficient, competent and effective.

“I am grateful to God Almighty as the formation of government ministers of Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been completed.

“I thank the prime minister for giving me the confidence to hold the position of a senior minister — Minister of International Trade and Industry,” he said in a statement.

Azmin was among the four who were appointed as the senior ministers after the deputy prime minister post was dropped from the PN Cabinet line-up.

The other three are Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Defence Minister, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Works Minister, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as Education Minister.

Azmin said he realises that he has a big responsibility ahead of him given the challenging economic situation and global trade.

“What’s more, Malaysia will organize the Apec 2020 Conference, themed ‘Common Prosperity’ and will be the focus of direction for a more dynamic and open-world economic cooperation,” he said.

“I and other relevant ministry officials will mobilise in line with the aspirations of the prime minister to make this conference a success. This is an opportunity for Malaysia to present the joint prosperity agenda as a solution to the world’s various economic and social turmoil,” he added.

Azmin also said that PN government is committed to continuing the Common Vision of 2030 in order to lead the country on a sustainable and inclusive development path.

“The government will focus on economic growth, job creation and the welfare of the people as a whole,” he said.