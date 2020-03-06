Vote against PM akin to vote against Agong, says PAS’ Hadi

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pic) said the move to propose a motion of a vote of no confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was akin to a vote against the Agong who appointed the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president as eighth Prime Minister. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MARANG, March 6 — PAS has slammed Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s move to propose a motion of a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the move was akin to a vote against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who appointed the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president as eighth prime minister.

Describing the move as undermining the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wisdom, Abdul Hadi said PAS left it to the people to assess for themselves the actions and attitude of PH leaders.

“They are trying to stir up and start a vote of no confidence in Tuanku. That is the important thing, no confidence in Tuanku...no confidence in Agong.

“It is up to the people to assess them,” he said in a special press conference held at Masjid Rusila here today.

Also present was Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar who is also PAS vice-president.

Commenting on the formation of the Cabinet, Abdul Hadi who is also Marang Member of Parliament said PAS only made suggestions about policies, and decisions on candidates for Cabinet posts were left solely to the discretion of the prime minister.

He said the decision would take into account many factors including the number of seats the component parties had in Perikatan Nasional, including those representing Sabah and Sarawak which were not part of the coalition.

“PAS is only giving the concept. Who the prime minister wants to appoint is up to him.

“The non-Muslim plural society has to be taken into account, even though not many of them support us, with only two MCA seats.

“At the meeting with the prime minister yesterday, I just stressed that Cabinet members must be politicians with integrity, who are clean, possess professional skills, as they have to save the country,” he said.

Asked if he was willing to bear the responsibilities of deputy prime minister if he was appointed, Abdul Hadi said he was open to any decision made by the prime minister as a mark of respect to the mandate given and in the spirit of the coalition.

“It is okay it I am appointed. If not...I can go back to being a fisherman...it is not a problem as I will be serving the nation,” he said. — Bernama