Abang Johari denies meeting PM to discuss Cabinet posts

KUCHING, March 6 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today denied that he met new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday to discuss matters related to the formation of the federal Cabinet.

Abang Johari, who is also the Sarawak Chief Minister and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, declined to comment when asked whether there was any decision on GPS’ involvement in the Cabinet.

He, however, asked reporters to wait until tomorrow.

“Wait for tomorrow; there is a PBB meeting (tomorrow),” he told reporters, referring to the party’s Supreme Council meeting scheduled to be held at its headquarters in Jalan Bako here.

Last Tuesday, he said the issue of GPS being part of the federal Cabinet is secondary compared to the interests of the country that must be the top priority.

Abang Johari also said that he would need some time to decide on the matter.

In a statement on Monday, GPS chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the state coalition will leave it to Abang Johari to decide whether to take up positions in the federal Cabinet under Muhyiddin.

He said this was decided at a meeting between the coalition’s top leadership and all its Members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on March 1.

Talk of GPS’ possible inclusion in the new Cabinet arose after the Sarawak-based coalition threw its support behind Muhyiddin as the 8th Prime Minister following a week of political turmoil in the country.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the new prime minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Sunday. — Bernama