Selangor MB: Bersatu booted out of state administration

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Shah Alam March 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has been booted out of the Selangor state government, said Datuk Seri Amarudin Shari today.

Speaking to a press conference, the Selangor mentri besar said that the purge of Bersatu leaders and members from all positions of the state administration starts today.

“Therefore, all Bersatu leaders and members are no longer involved with the state’s administration. This includes the excos, local authorities, village chiefs, state-owned companies as well as the political network,” said Amirudin.

“The cooperation with the federal government will continue as usual according to the principles of federalism based on the Federal Constitution.”

Currently, the Sungai Tua assemblyman commands the confidence of 43 state assemblymen. The Opposition, which now includes Bersatu, Umno, PAS and independent, holds 13 seats in total.

Out of the 10 exco positions, one has been vacated and Amirudin is still in the process of appointing the replacement for the Bersatu member. At the moment, three of the exco positions belong to DAP, four to PKR and two to Amanah.

Although Amirudin was known to be part of former rogue PKR leader Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, he seemed to have turned his back on his erstwhile ally.

When asked of his allegiance to Azmin, who is also the Gombak MP, Amirudin said that his loyalty lies with the party instead of his former boss.

“I’m a party man. I’m not a bad man. I’m a party man,” he said.

“I’m with PKR now. I’m with him (Azmin) as long as he is with PKR. When he left the party, I am still with the party as I promised in my election campaign. That’s why they (PH lawmakers) are here with me. They are committed to PKR and support PKR and PH.”

Touching on the possibility of being ousted from the state government, Amirudin said he cannot stop the backdoor political maneuvering but hopes that those involved in such discussions will have learnt the lesson that played out at the federal level.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.