MTEM urges new govt to intensify Bumiputera empowerment agenda

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― The Malay Economic Action Council (MTEM) wants Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030), which will be continued under the new government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to address economic disparities between the races and create a high-value economy.

Chief executive officer Ahmad Yazid Othman said the Bumiputera economic community is hoping that the Bumiputera empowerment agenda will be stepped up under the new administration.

“Several Bumiputera achievement targets need to be reviewed, and the government should implement quickly development projects to mobilise the economy based on a Bumiputera master policy under SPV2030, instead of continuing the austerity drive which is only to demonstrate political messages but does not benefit the country and the people.

“Do not let the market forces philosophy to dictate the country's fate. We have to accept the need for state intervention so that the quality of life of all Malaysians, especially Bumiputeras, can be improved swiftly,” he said in a statement last night.

Muhyiddin yesterday said that SPV2030 would be continued as a key agenda under his administration.

Ahmad Yazid said MTEM feels that to increase the confidence of the people, businessmen and investors, credible and competent people must be appointed to the legislative bodies, Attorney General's Chamber, government agencies as well as government-linked companies.

The government should also strengthen the judicial institution to ensure a government that is honourable and with high integrity, he said.

“Poor governance must be addressed so that people who had hoped for a change in the last election, particularly the Bumiputera smallholders, paddy farmers and the urban poor, can fully benefit,” he added. ― Bernama