Perak excos soldier on while in the dark about the fate of Pakatan state government

Perak exco Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim (centre) speaks during a media conference in Ipoh March 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 2 — Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) state executive committee chairmen are uncertain if the state government is still valid after the realignment of political parties that led to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin becoming the prime minister.

Perak Communications, Multimedia, NGOs and Cooperative Development executive committee chairman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said that they are still waiting for new information or orders from the Sultan of Perak.

“At the moment, it’s status quo here based on Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s statement last week,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building here.

“We are doing our duties as per schedules. The state government functions as usual until there is an official decision,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were five other state executive committee chairmen including Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, Tan Kar Hing, Wong May Ing, Howard Lee Chuan How dan A. Sivanesan.

However, Hasnul also said that they are prepared for the worst should the government fall.

The state executive committee chairmen were also seen clearing their desks at their respective offices.

On February 25, Ahmad Faizal in a statement said that he was performing his duties as the Perak MB as usual and that he still commands the majority support of the state assemblymen.

When asked if the PH assemblymen in the state still supported Ahmad Faizal, Hasnul said this was not certain.

“When Ahmad Faizal issued the statement last week our support was behind him, but now it depends on the party leaders,” he said.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal said that he will announce the status of the Perak government after his audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

However, Ahmad Faizal did not make any announcements after his meeting with the Perak Sultan yesterday at Istana Changkat in Kuala Lumpur.

The Perak State Legislative Assembly was hung after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia pulled out of Pakatan Harapan last week.

The state government is likely to see a shift of power as state Bersatu chairman Ahmad Faizal is set to follow party president Muhyiddin in joining forces with Barisan Nasional and PAS.

With Bersatu’s exit, the Perak PH coalition is now left with 28 seats, which consist of 18 DAP assemblymen, six Amanah assemblymen and four PKR assemblymen.

Ahmad Faizal and Zainol are likely to join the Umno and PAS bloc, who currently has 28 seats.

The bloc is also expected to be strengthened by independent candidate Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi who had initially pledged to support Ahmad Faizal as the mentri besar.

With this, the bloc is expected to get a simple majority of 31 seats in the State Assembly, which is sufficient to form a ruling government.



