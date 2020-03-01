Dr M says feel betrayed by Muhyiddin and his extensive scheming for power

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during press conference in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today expressed disappointment in a man he claimed had been plotting a government without Pakatan Harapan for a long time, the same person just minutes away from being sworn as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

Dr Mahathir, when asked if he felt disappointed in Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for his actions that contributed to the weeklong political turmoil, sidestepped and instead took a swipe towards Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“He (Azmin) has his own agenda, but he has chosen to work with Muhyiddin,” he said during a special press conference at Yayasan Al-Bukhary, referring to Azmin.

“But I feel betrayed mostly by Muhyiddin. He was working on this for a long time and now he has succeeded.

Dr Mahathir also revealed that amid the confusion over the status of his chairmanship in Bersatu, Muhyiddin had taken the liberty to appoint himself as the chairman, which he claimed was an illegal move.

As a result, when asked, Dr Mahathir said he was in no position to sack Muhyiddin from Bersatu as the party was under the latter’s full control.

“He appointed himself as chairman in my absence, which is of course totally illegal.

“It’s not according to the constitution of Bersatu, but to him that is not important.

“He now claims he is the leader of Bersatu but I am still the chairman of Bersatu,” Dr Mahathir exclaimed.

