Dr M claims palace refuses to grant him audience to prove majority support

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during press conference in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has claimed today the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has refused to grant him audience to prove that Pakatan Harapan and him commands the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

The interim prime minister also lamented that the rule of law is not being followed, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will continue to be sworn in as prime minister even when the Pagoh MP allegedly does not have the numbers to back him.

“The King has made a decision not to see me anymore but will appoint Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin as prime minister,” he told a press conference at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary here.

“So I do not have a chance to tell the King that [Muhyiddin] does not have the majority, that is the situation now. I cannot communicate with the Palace.”

MORE TO COME