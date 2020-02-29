Salahuddin: It's Dr M's job to bring back Bersatu into Pakatan Harapan

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub leaves the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 29 — The task of bringing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) back into Pakatan Harapan (PH) now falls on its chairperson Tun Dr Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said Parti Amanah Negara Deputy President Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Salahuddin said now that Dr Mahathir is named as PH's choice for prime minister, more Bersatu lawmakers would lend their support again for the coalition.

“That's is Tun 's task along with other Bersatu members who support him.

“I think more of them will join Pakatan Harapan on the factor that tun will be the PM,” he told reporters when met at Eastin Hotel.

Salahuddin said PH wanted Dr Mahathir to lead again and to continue the coalition's good work of serving the rakyat.

When asked on Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's own attempt to form another government coalition, dubbed as Perikatan Nasional, Salahuddin refused to go in-depth on the matter.

“That is his stance, his politics,” he said.

However, Salahuddin also recalled his good rapport with Muhyiddin as they had both worked to set up the Pakatan Harapan political structure and subsequently the state government in Johor.

Salahuddin is the assemblyman for Simpang Jeram and the MP for Pulai while Muhyiddin is the Bukit Gambir assemblyman and Pagoh MP.

Earlier today, PH had issued a statement that it now supports Dr Mahathir as their prime minister instead of PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.