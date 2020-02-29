Bersatu’s Syed Saddiq: I will never work with the corrupt to form a government

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today declared that he would never work with those involved in corruption to form a government. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today declared that he would never work with those involved in corruption to form a government, stressing on integrity over issues such as obtaining majority support to be in power.

Syed Saddiq, the chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth wing Armada, pointed out that he first become a politician several years ago as Malaysia then was being insulted and humiliated and embarrassed globally due to “wrongdoings and corruption” in the country.

“I believe Malaysians have the right to have a country that is better, a country free from corruption, that is respected and has dignity.

“I wish to stress one thing, I will never ever work together with the corrupt, much less to agree to form a government together with them,” he said in Malay in a brief 1.01-minute video posted this morning on his official Twitter account.

“This is no longer an issue about party or majority, this is an issue of identity and integrity.

“I understand my stand will not be received with ease by some politicians, but politicians come and go, Malaysians are the real masters of this country,” the Muar MP said.

“Biar mati bermaruah, jangan hidup dijajah,” he concluded, which translates to ‘it is better to die with dignity rather than to live being colonised’.

