Sources: Umno’s Hasni to be sworn in as Johor’s 18th mentri besar

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — Johor Umno chief and Benut assemblyman Datuk Hasni Mohammad is scheduled to be sworn in today as the state’s 18th mentri besar, several sources told Malay Mail.

Sources close to the party said the 61-year-old is expected to receive his letter of appointment and take his oath of office before Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene here later today.

Hasni, a seasoned politician was formerly a senior executive committee in the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration before Pakaan Harapan took over after winning Election 2018.

Hasni’s appointment as the next Johor mentri besar follows yesterday’s announcement by the Johor Palace on the establishment of a new coalition government comprising Umno, Bersatu, PAS and MIC.

Sultan Ibrahim had interviewed 54 assemblymen on Wednesday and determined the new coalition had the support of 28 assemblymen in a simple majority over PH.

Hasni is the Johor BN chairman and state Umno liaison chief.

He was also the former Johor Opposition leader prior to forming the new state coalition government.

Hasni would replace Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal of Bersatu, who was appointed Johor 17th mentri besar on April 14, 2019.

Hasni’s appointment as mentri besar would be the third in less than three years after the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018.

However, the Johor PH comprising Amanah, PKR and DAP have also insisted they have 28 assemblymen on their side, which splits the assembly right down the middle, effectively creating a deadlock state.