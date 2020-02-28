Covid-19: Malaysia to impose entry ban on visitors from Korea, special immigration counters for hotspot nations

Noor Hisham said that the Immigration Department will be setting up special counters for visitors from South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran in order to enhance control at all international entry points of the country. — Picture via Facebook/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Malaysia will temporarily restrict the entry of visitors from South Korea due to the global Covid-19 virus outbreak, and will also set up special immigration counters dedicated to visitors from the countries of South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran which have experienced a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Director-General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a working committee involving multiple government agencies to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak had decided on these measures after taking into account the current status of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Temporary entry restrictions on all visitors from South Korea, including foreigners that had been at Daegu city and Cheongdo district within 14 days before arrival in Malaysia. This covers visitors transiting through Malaysia.

“Malaysians, permanent residents and pass holders (long-term social visit pass and student pass) that had been at Daegu city and Cheongdo district within 14 days before entry to Malaysia need to undergo health screening by Malaysia’s Health Ministry,” he said.

He said it was also decided that the Immigration Department will be setting up special counters for visitors from South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran in order to enhance control at all international entry points of the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said all these measures will be effective immediately.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry added the countries of South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran as countries where Malaysians are advised to defer travel to, on top of previous travel advisories against visits to cities or districts in China declared as Covid-19 hotspots.

MORE TO COME



