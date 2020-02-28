Azmin’s gang now in Bersatu? President’s aide says yes, but supreme council member says ‘no clue’

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is seen exiting the Perdana Putra after meeting with Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and 10 other former PKR MPs have officially joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), according to Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin’s aide.

The 11, who went independent, are now backing the Bersatu president to be Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

“Yes,” Muhyiddin’s press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim told Malay Mail when contacted for verification about the entry of Azmin and his faction.

“All 11 are in, the one who did not turn up was Ranau,” he said, adding that Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin was absent from a meeting held earlier today and wasn’t included in the latest statement.

“But he joined Bersatu too,” Hafiz added.

However, another Bersatu leader Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff told Malay Mail that the party’s supreme council has not been informed about the Azmin faction’s admission.

“No clue, at the MPT not informed,” he said, using the Malay initials for the supreme council.

MORE TO COME