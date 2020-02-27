Dr M arrives at Istana Negara amid speculation over formation of unity govt

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves to reporters as he leaves Perdana Putra February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has arrived at Istana Negara for his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 11am.

He had left the Prime Minister's office at 10.30am, sharing his usual trademark smile and waving to reporters who have been staking outside of his office for three days and counting.

State broadcast channel RTM earlier also reported Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat as having been similarly summoned to Istana Negara.

It is unclear at this point what the meeting with the King is going to be about, ahead of speculation that Dr Mahathir may have the necessary support to form the next government.

Dr Mahathir was scheduled to launch the stimulus package for the nation amid the Covid-19 outbreak this afternoon.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir, in his first public address since the political turmoil began last Sunday, asked to be given the opportunity to form and lead a non-partisan government covering the entire political spectrum.

He resigned unexpectedly as prime minister on Monday following open speculation of a power grab involving his Bersatu, a rogue PKR faction headed by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and several Opposition parties.