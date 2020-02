Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Istana Negara after an audience with the Agong February 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has resumed his post as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, days after vacating the post.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif confirmed the matter to Malay Mail when contacted.

“True,” he told Malay Mail when asked for confirmation.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya also has confirmed the news to state news agency Bernama.

