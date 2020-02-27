2020 stimulus: Malaysians to get RM1,000 tax relief, RM100 digital vouchers for domestic tourism

Interim Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the economic stimulus package announcement at Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysians will get incentives if they travel locally in the form of tax relief and discount vouchers as part of the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package announced today.

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced this initiative as part of a strategy to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 virus outbreak on the local tourism industry.

To stimulate demand for domestic tourism, Dr Mahathir said Malaysians will get a personal income tax relief of up to RM1,000 on spending related to domestic tourism.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysians will also be eligible to get digital vouchers for domestic tourism of up to RM100 per person for domestic flights, rails and hotel accommodations, with the government to allocate RM500 million for these vouchers and matching grants for tourism promotion.

