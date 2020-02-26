Putra veep pleads not guilty over racist remarks on social media

Putra vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz today claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here for racial incitement

He was charged under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for allegedly trying to incite Malays to commit an offence against the Chinese and Indians.

According to the charge sheet sighted by Malay Mail, Mohd Khairul was alleged to have posted a two minute and 17 seconds video on his Facebook account under the name "BUZZE ADAM MALAYSIA" around 5.39pm on January 14.

The charge also stated the alleged offence committed by Mohd Khairul was discovered by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Department (Multimedia and Cyber Crime Division) on January 16.

The charge, under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia then allowed RM6,000 bail with one surety.

She also ordered Khairul to surrender his passport pending the conclusion of his case as well as to report himself to the Gombak police station monthly.

Wong also fixed the case for mention on March 26.

Mohd Khairul is also the vice-president of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

In the video posted on Facebook with the title “Cina dan India takde dalam Perlembagaan Persekutuan Malaysia” (Chinese and Indians are not in the Federal Constitution), Mohd Khairul held a copy of the Federal Constitution and pointed out that only the Malays were mentioned in it, while the Chinese and Indians were not.

Prior to posting this video, Mohd Khairul previously courted attention when he issued a letter to a school in Puchong complaining of “excessive” Chinese New Year decorations, labelling the decorations which consisted of flowers and lanterns as being “too religious”.

This led to political parties such as DAP and Gerakan to call for stern action against Mohd Khairul.